Chillicothe up ends benton 38-13

Posted: Fri Oct 19 21:25:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 19 21:25:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

benton cardinals trying to secure a win on senior night and host a district game next week...===but it was a bit of a tough night for the cardinals as they take on chillicothe..===we take you to the second quater.. and chillicothe is on the move... quaterback jaden winder will drop bak and throws it deep to kam ward for a big gain before finally being brought down... ===coach keeton trying to will a big stop before half..==== winder rolls to his right... and throws another deep pass but this time its almost picked off by cameron caine but caught by julius humphry.. at the one yard line...=== cardnials trying to get it figured out before the half is over.. winder for the hornets will do a qb sneek from the one and score....chillicothe goes on to beat benton 38-13.. coming up next
Clouds will move out by Friday evening, leaving a beautiful night for some high school football. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight, clear skies are expected with lows dropping into the 40s.
