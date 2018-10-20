Clear

WINNETONKA-CENTRAL

Posted: Fri Oct 19 21:27:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 19 21:27:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

nice crowd over at the noyes complex for centrals senior night as the indians take on winnetonka...===centrals first drive of the game..quaterback taylor wells gets the snap.. its an option play to the right..wells keeps it himeslf.. and has a nice gain before being knocked out of bounds... ====on the next play..wells wil roll to his right...fires.. and find alex in the corner of the endzone for the first touchdown of the game..=== winnetonka fans rocking christmas gear andtrying to gets their team going...=== winnetonka for their next drive has the ball on the central goal line...quaterback javon satterwhite gets the snaps tosses it to out to hayden shay for the short yardage score..===we go to the second half...and winnetonka trying to trick central with a reverse..but the central is all over it..and go on to win 39-35...
Clouds will move out by Friday evening, leaving a beautiful night for some high school football. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight, clear skies are expected with lows dropping into the 40s.
