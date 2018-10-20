Speech to Text for WINNETONKA-CENTRAL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nice crowd over at the noyes complex for centrals senior night as the indians take on winnetonka...===centrals first drive of the game..quaterback taylor wells gets the snap.. its an option play to the right..wells keeps it himeslf.. and has a nice gain before being knocked out of bounds... ====on the next play..wells wil roll to his right...fires.. and find alex in the corner of the endzone for the first touchdown of the game..=== winnetonka fans rocking christmas gear andtrying to gets their team going...=== winnetonka for their next drive has the ball on the central goal line...quaterback javon satterwhite gets the snaps tosses it to out to hayden shay for the short yardage score..===we go to the second half...and winnetonka trying to trick central with a reverse..but the central is all over it..and go on to win 39-35...