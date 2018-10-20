Speech to Text for Stanberry edges out Worth County 30-22

we'll head out to this big game tonight in stanberry as the bulldogs take on the tigers...===picking up the action in the second quarter...andrew alarcon takes the ball to the left side and is stripped...kameron wallace recovers for the bulldogs...=== bulldogs looking to capitalize on the turnover...cole durbin looks to his left...connects with rueben gage...gage makes a move to convert on 3rd down and keep the drive going...=== a few plays later, durbin punches it in with a 10-yard keeper...stanberry up 18-14... ===the bulldogs continue to pressure worth county on the defensive end...zack oldham sniffs out the play and takes down caleb parman for a 10-yard loss...===but the tigers' offense couldn't be stopped forever...parman runs it up the left side for a 55- yard gain...putting the tigers in perfect position to score... ===jacob new pitches it to alarcon, who takes it in untouched...but it wouldn't be enough as stanberry takes this one 30-22.