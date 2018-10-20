Speech to Text for CAMERON-LEBLOND

we head to eagle stadium... leblond hosting cameron..==== just before the half...frankie gall..rolling out to his left.. trying to get a score....but it's picked off by ty speer... he takes to about mid field but it wont matter..at the half its cameron 16 leblond 15...===coming out of the half..leblond creates a turnover of their own...tyler cambpell..looks for a place to throw...picked off by gabe robertson...leblond could be in business needing a score... to grab their first win on the year...===gall back to throw once again...but ty speer once again picks him off...the big return sets up cameron to extend their lead...=== campbelll..fakes the hand off.. .takes it himself...goes all the way to the endzone...the dragons extend the lead... 24-15...===coach dudik needs his guys to respond...and they do...===galll on the goal line...play action pass to gabe robertson...touchdown golden eagles..but its the dragons pulling out the victory over the golden eagles...37-35..