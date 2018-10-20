Speech to Text for ST. PIUS-SAVANNAH

now we head to savannah, where the savages host the st. pius warriors...===savannah with the ball, chase spoonemore back in shotgun, he hands it off to titan irvine who powers up the middle and take it to the endzone. savannah leads 6- 0...===the warriors at midfield, john liberto drops back and rolls out to his right. he looks for thomas ross, but it is picked off by noah bodenhausen...===which leads to this. jaden barry takes the hand off from spoonemore. he bounces out to the left. running up the sideline. he jukes out a defender and will take it all the way to make the score 12-0...===50 seconds left in the first quarter. savages ball. spoonemore fakes the handoff and keeps it. he finds a hole and will not be touched as he takes it all the way to the endzone to increase the lead to 19-0...===savannah goes on to win this