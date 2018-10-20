Speech to Text for LATHROP-EAST BUCH

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

folks... we'll see if they can get to that average score... lathrop hosting east buchanan...===8 minutes left in the first half blake gordon looking for a recieverhe finds grant lewis, lewis lays it in the endzone. touchdown lathrop...the mules take a 35-0 lead over east buchanan..===gordon again tossing it over to seth mcknight who makes a little run ===next play gordon hands it to justin burns, burns dodging tackles and runs it in for a touchdown. ===lathrop up 42-0 at half and go on