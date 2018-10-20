Home
Sunny and Windy Saturday
Sunny and Windy Saturday
Posted: Sat Oct 20 06:40:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 20 06:40:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
A sun-filled October weekend is on the way. Saturday will see sunny skies but will be a bit breezy. Winds will be from the NNW at 10-20 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Community Events