Clear

Sunny and Windy Saturday

Sunny and Windy Saturday

Posted: Sat Oct 20 06:40:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 20 06:40:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 51°
A sun-filled October weekend is on the way. Saturday will see sunny skies but will be a bit breezy. Winds will be from the NNW at 10-20 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events