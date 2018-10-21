Clear

MWSU-ESU FOOTBALL

Posted: Sat Oct 20 21:22:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 20 21:22:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

off to james bailey jr. and he rumbles his way through the goal line...the girffons tie it up at 28 to start the quarter...====we move ahead and theres 3:49 left to go... and western is knocking on the door...marino gets the snap... he hands it bailey jr again... and he would go essentially untoched by emporia state for another rushing touchdown... and the griffons take the lead late in the game...35-28...=== western would score once more on the ground and would make it three rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter...and go on to win this one 42-28... northwest missouri state on the road today...playing lindenwood...this one all bearcats with a score
Clear skies and calming winds will lead to ideal frost conditions overnight. While the growing season is likely over in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, will still need to take care of any plants that you do not want to get damaged. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s under clear skies.
