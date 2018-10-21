Speech to Text for MWSU-ESU FOOTBALL

off to james bailey jr. and he rumbles his way through the goal line...the girffons tie it up at 28 to start the quarter...====we move ahead and theres 3:49 left to go... and western is knocking on the door...marino gets the snap... he hands it bailey jr again... and he would go essentially untoched by emporia state for another rushing touchdown... and the griffons take the lead late in the game...35-28...=== western would score once more on the ground and would make it three rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter...and go on to win this one 42-28... northwest missouri state on the road today...playing lindenwood...this one all bearcats with a score