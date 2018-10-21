Speech to Text for SAV-OAK GROVE

three softball in the quaterfinals of the state tournament up in savannah... where savannah and oak grove sqaured off trying to adavance on to the semis...===we go to the fifth inning where its tied up at eight a piece...and summer is up to bat for oak grove...and she will get all of this ball and it travels over the fence for a home run...and the panthers take a one run lead...===we go to the seventh inning...and savannah looking for some late rally magic but this would be the final out of the game and oak grove moves on taking down the savages 9-8...