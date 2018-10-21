Clear

SAV-OAK GROVE

Posted: Sat Oct 20 21:55:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 20 21:55:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for SAV-OAK GROVE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

three softball in the quaterfinals of the state tournament up in savannah... where savannah and oak grove sqaured off trying to adavance on to the semis...===we go to the fifth inning where its tied up at eight a piece...and summer is up to bat for oak grove...and she will get all of this ball and it travels over the fence for a home run...and the panthers take a one run lead...===we go to the seventh inning...and savannah looking for some late rally magic but this would be the final out of the game and oak grove moves on taking down the savages 9-8...
