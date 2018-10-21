Clear

Perfect weather on Sunday

Posted: Sun Oct 21 09:07:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 21 09:07:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
On Sunday, a beautiful day is expected. Plenty of sunshine with some wind as well. Highs will be in the lower 60s. To start the work week on Monday, the forecast is looking great. Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
