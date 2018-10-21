Speech to Text for Paws for Autism

in our area. <<cindy becker has a daughter with autism, like many parents she was worried about her well- being. [cindy becker] we were so concerned about her not wanting to go anywhere, do anything, the isolation that she had.until she found terri wible and paws 4 autism. based out of lee's summit, the non-profit organization trains service dogs to help kids with autism. wible says there's no other program in the country like it. and today it made its first stop in st. joseph. [terri wible] that's why we started paws 4 autism is so that we would have something here regionally to help the families that are local. wible, herself is a mom with two kids that have autism. she says the lack of resources for service is what inspired her to start the program. it's made a difference for becker's family. once i talked to her, i really thought it would help katelyn. this is kozmo, katelyn's service dog, the family says the difference kozmo's made in katelyn's life is night and day. she can get a job now, and take the dog with her, she can go to college and take the dog with her,and it's just really helped her with her anxiety, with her social skills, just with everything. if you ask wible though, her biggest take away from the program is the chance to pay it program is the chance to pay it forward. lots of volunteers in oregon did it for my daughter, and this is all me giving back.>> if you'd like to get involved with the get involved