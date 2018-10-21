Speech to Text for Maternity Closet 2018

the st. joseph pregnancy resource center held an event today to give expectant and new moms a helping hand.those who came to the maternity closet on 36th street -- were treated to a wide selection of donated clothes, prizes and giveaways. the p-r-c is a faith-based pregnancy center that works to help steer women away from steer women away from abortions and provide resources to women looking to carry a pregnancy to full-term. organizers say the event is about making moms-to-be feel loved in this special time for them. (sot tiffany holden/volunteer: "i've been here since the first maternity closet and it just keeps on growing so the need is there and it just keeps on growing.") the st. joseph p-r-c holds this event three