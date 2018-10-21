Clear

Maternity Closet 2018

Posted: Sun Oct 21 09:26:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 21 09:26:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

the st. joseph pregnancy resource center held an event today to give expectant and new moms a helping hand.those who came to the maternity closet on 36th street -- were treated to a wide selection of donated clothes, prizes and giveaways. the p-r-c is a faith-based pregnancy center that works to help steer women away from steer women away from abortions and provide resources to women looking to carry a pregnancy to full-term. organizers say the event is about making moms-to-be feel loved in this special time for them. (sot tiffany holden/volunteer: "i've been here since the first maternity closet and it just keeps on growing so the need is there and it just keeps on growing.") the st. joseph p-r-c holds this event three
On Sunday, a beautiful day is expected. Plenty of sunshine with some wind as well. Highs will be in the lower 60s. To start the work week on Monday, the forecast is looking great. Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
