Donut Dash 2018

Donut Dash 2018

Posted: Sun Oct 21 09:28:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 21 09:28:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

year. eating donuts may not help you run a race... but they may be the motivation you need to get running. that's what people got to do this morning at the 4th-annual donut dash 5-k run. runners took off at the patee house museum and crossed the finish line at gold-n-glaze donut shop. the fun, family-friendly event is hosted by the st. joseph chamber of commerce... and raises money for st. joseph's historical sites. (sot patt lilly/president/ceo st. jospeh chamber of commerce: "it raises funds for some of our museums here in st. joseph. like the patee house behind us, robideux row, uh mount mora. it raises funds for what i think many of us think as those historical museums that tell st. joseph's story.") nearly 200 people took part in the event, and in previous races -- the dash raised 15
On Sunday, a beautiful day is expected. Plenty of sunshine with some wind as well. Highs will be in the lower 60s. To start the work week on Monday, the forecast is looking great. Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
Community Events