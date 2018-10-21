Speech to Text for City surplus auction

throwing away things that tax dollars bought... the city decided to auction them off instead. the city of st. joseph held their garage sale at the civic arena today. people showed up to buy items like vehicles, office equipment, electronics and other items. while not a yearly event, the city does try to hold it every few years. (sot tammy bembrick/city of st. joseph purchasing agent: "just giving uh the citizens a little bit of opportunity to get some of the items. i mean it is tax payer dollars that we pay for it with. so giving them an opportunity to get some of those items back.") officials were pleased to see how many people turned out to the event... all funds raised go into the city's revenue.