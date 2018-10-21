Speech to Text for MWSU students want to keep downtown thriving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

later in sports... thanks adam. well, it started as an intership project for two missouri western business students. now the future of st. joseph's downtown area could very well be shaped by them. we caught up with the pair earlier this week to see just how they're changing downtown. <<when you look at downtown st. look at downtown st. joseph, what do you see? [madison dillon] there a lot now in downtown, there's a lot of motivation and people are really like, pushing for it. madison dillon and kristen hagen see an area that's bustling with opportunity, and possibility.downtown is supposed to kinda be the heart of your community, so if downtown st. joe is thriving and successful, and people are coming to it, i think that's only going to have a positive impact on st. joe as a whole . it's that belief that inspired the duo to take on an in-depth research project of downtown, as students in the craig school of business at missouri western, the internship was extensive. at the beginning of our internship we actually physically surveyed all of downtown, so we actually walked from block to block with our clipboards which was kind of fun. their mission was to gain first hand knowledge of what is actually going on downtown, there project is an in-depth analysis of what's in the area. they tell us some what they found, surprised them, we've both lived here our entire lives, and when we were physically surveying downtown we would look at each other and be like, oh i didn't know that was there. there were a lot more restaurants down there than i thought or anticipated, which was cool, and the stuff down there is so unique, its stuff that you're not gonna find anywhere else in st joe even with all the positives, the project also included recommendations for the city to consider. one of our recommendations was to increase visual appeal, suggesting improvements like lighting and attracting a younger demographic to the area, the city has taken notice. since our final presentation at the end of summer some of our recommendations have already been put into play. so next time you visit downtown, and see some of the changes taking shape, just know its thank in part to the work of these western students. i'm just excited for the future of downtown, and hopefully the ball keeps rolling in that direction and everyone's working towards that end goal.>> one of the girls' ideas is third thursdays -- where college students are treated to discounts at downtown restaurants. so far, they say that's been helpful in attracting