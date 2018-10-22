Speech to Text for michael sorfonden story

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<john wooden once said, sports don't build character, they reveal it. whether its overcoming a 28 point defict, or a 4th and goal on the one yard line, needing a touchdown to win, adversity can strike at any moment northwest football player, adversity struck at an early age.harlan iowa native michael sorfonden is living the dream of playing football for northwest.michael sorfonden: "both of my parents actually graduated from northwest and it's where they met. so i've been a bearcat fan my whole life."mark sorfonden: "he started little pro football when he was in fourth grade and each year from then on he just wanted to play more and more."jani sorfonden: "when he was accepted and recruited to come to northwest missouri state university it was just a thrill for mark and i."but playing for the bearcats was almost not a dream come true. just ten days before his second birthday, michael was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.jani sorfonden: "devastating, just any parent that talks about their child having a major illness." mark sorfonden: " you're heart just drops, it just was micahel wasn't at the age to comprehend what was happening, he does remember points in the treatment process.michael: "one of the biggest memories is was, i was sitting there crying asking the doctors and nurses, why are you guys doing this? everyone started crying in the room it was a pretty emotional time and my parents and family members still talk about it to this day."jani: "it would just rip your heart out as a parent but knowing they were doing it to get him better and in the end he will have a success rate."a month after his diagnosis, his cancer went into remission and after 3 and a half years, he was done with chemo therapy. his story caught the eyes of many. including his current coach, harlan native and cancer surivior, joel osborn. joel osborn: "what i remember about michael was he was the kid that had already beaten cancer by the time he was little, so i always had a lot of respect for him." michael: "i remember watching him play basketball baseball and football when he was in high school and i followed his career here at northwest when he played quarterback. so once he started recruiting me, it was a pretty cool experience to kind of follow in his footsteps."now that michael has follwed a similar path the coach he's looked up to for so many years, he doesn't look back.michael: "it makes me realize how lucky i am, every time i put on my helmet even for practice to go lift weights, for a game i just thank god i am able to do these things."and when his coach and parents watch michael on the field, they know how special the journey has been.osbron: "michael's proof if you're a positive person, that you can overcome anything in life." mark: "we just feel very blessed and fortunate."jani: "you watch him out on the field and it just melts your heart." >>