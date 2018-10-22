Clear

Nice start to the week

Posted: Mon Oct 22 12:34:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 22 12:34:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 69°
A great start to the work week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A weak cold front will move through the area tonight but do not expect any rain with this and barely any clouds.
