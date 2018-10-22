Speech to Text for Monterey Plant Withdrawn

just hours before the st. joseph city council was to vote on approving construction of a proposed new biofuel plant in the city, the investor in the project is withdrawing part of his proposal.. thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt there had been a lot of pushback on the plan including the closure of a street just south of downtown.others had worried about its proximity to downtown and also to homes. kq2's sydnie holzfaster joins us now with more from monterey street with more. alan im here at the corner of monterey where dollar biofuel plant would have potentially been built earlier today biofuels sent a letter to mayor bill mcmurray withdrawing their request to close monterey street the proposed plant would have created 60 new jobs with an average income of about 60 dollars a year, but not without closing down monterey from 6th to 8th street and raising major concerns about safety, noise, diminished property values and odor (sot "all of us on the council received numerous emails, pro and con, certainly people wanting to close the street were in the minority, those against closing the street were in a pretty big majority."//"i'm going to propose this evening that the city, the city, the chamber and burlington northern santa fe railroad, which owns a majority of the property there, come together, sit down and figure out a way to get this rezoned m1, that way we won't have this issue come up in the future.") st. joseph renewable fuels developer geoff hirson did not give a specific reason why the project has been withdrawn, but will will bring you more information about the sudden removal of the project as it becomes available in the meantime -- the council will vote tonight to strike the bill from tonight's agenda. reporting in st. joseph sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader