Speech to Text for DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

four district volleyball...and the central crazies as they like to be called were in full effect..as central and park hill squared off...====central dropped the first set... and need to win set number two to stay alive..and sydney spiking it there... saying we're not done yet...===and now it's turn to serve...24-22 park hill...and its aliyah lyons for park hill finding the soft spot in centrals defense..and park hill wins in two sets beating central.. and will play park hill south in the next round some class three district volleyball to look at...a couple of the city school in action...along with some area schools...lafayette taking on cameron....irish pushing the dragons to a third set but ultimately losing 2-1...benton playing savannah..tough day for the cardinals as they lost 2-0 to the