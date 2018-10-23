Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
More clouds on Wednesday
More clouds on Wednesday
Posted: Tue Oct 23 12:07:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 23 12:07:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
63°
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
63°
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
63°
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
60°
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
62°
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Another beautiful day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A weak cold front has moved by and we will see some cooling across the area. Highs will cool down in to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Mayor: Bio-diesel plant application withdrawn
Lioness kills the father of her 3 cubs at Indianapolis Zoo
Teenager seriously injured after falling asleep while driving
Head-on crash victim remains in critical condition
Whistleblower contact results in audit of potential fraud at Plattsburg Special Road District
Biofuel plant withdraws proposal for Monterey closure
St. Joseph man arrested on suspicion of DWI in I-29 head-on crash
Shell casings found on Garfield, no injuries reported
Midland Ministries opens "The Hyde-ing Place"
SJSD Board continues focus on long-range planning
Community Events