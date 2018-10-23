Clear

More clouds on Wednesday

Posted: Tue Oct 23 12:07:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 23 12:07:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 62°
Another beautiful day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A weak cold front has moved by and we will see some cooling across the area. Highs will cool down in to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
