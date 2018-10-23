Clear
Car crashes into home sending two to the hospital

Car crashes into home sending two to the hospital

Posted: Tue Oct 23 20:15:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 23 20:15:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Madeline McClain

a car crashing into a st. joseph home tonight. thanks for joining us -- i'm alan van zandt. two people are in the hospital tonight after a car lost control on ashland avenue. st. joseph police say that car travelled off the road-- slamming into a home on the 1800 block of ashland. three people were in the car when it crashed just before 9. one was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries and another for minor injuries. police say they are still investigating the
Another beautiful day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A weak cold front has moved by and we will see some cooling across the area. Highs will cool down in to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
