Clear
Graves Campaigns for Luetkemeyer

Posted: Tue Oct 23 20:25:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 23 20:25:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Madeline McClain

now two weeks ahead of the elections and the republican candidate for an area missouri senate seat was in town campaigning today. toniy luetkemeyer is vying for the 34 district seat being vacated by rob schaaf. at a campaign event at local republican headquarters, u-s representative sam graves spoke up in support of leutkemeyer. graves says he is supporting leutkemeyer because of his stance on traditional republican issues. (sot sam graves: "he's somebody that is going to represent those values that are important to us. things like representing small businesses and the jobs they create. those schools...") leutkemeyer -- a parkville resident -- is running against democratic candidate martin rucker. the winner will represent buchanan and platte counties in jefferson
