Mega Millions: Beating the odds in Northwest Missouri

Posted: Tue Oct 23 20:28:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 23 20:28:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Madeline McClain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is 5. across the country -- americans are watching those numbers roll in -- hoping to strike it rich. the payout -- astronomic -- but our odds of winning are microscopic. kq2's madeline mcclain found out why we are all playing anyway. <<hyvee sold a lot of tickets before the mega millions drawing friday.when no one won--and the pot rolled over to tuesday-- "most of our customers than billion dollarsso many people are playing mega-millions--the jackpot has "i would say over buying the mega but the odds are us winning--the mega millions you have a better chance of by a shark.or struck by lightening,or...killed by a vending machine...yes a vending anyway.have a couple of friends are vets so i sweet jobs."the odds are stacked against about what we are playing for.reporting in st. joseph, madeline your local news leader.>> if you didn't win the mega- millions tonight -- the powerball jackpot is not too shabby... the grand prize is 620 million dollars and the drawing is in less than 24 hours.
Another beautiful day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A weak cold front has moved by and we will see some cooling across the area. Highs will cool down in to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
