Speech to Text for Clouds moving in for your Wednesday

another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies is expected across northeast kansas and northwest missouri for your wednesday. highs will be in the lower 60s. by thursday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing in scattered rain chances. highs will be much cooler thanks to the cloud cover and rain in the middle to upper 50s. friday and into saturday is looking to be quiet overall with partly sunny skies. highs will remain below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s. we do have another chance of rain late saturday night, but sunday into monday looks dry and sunny before more rain chances moves in on tuesday.