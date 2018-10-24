Subway Standout Coach Winner

Clear
Posted: Wed Oct 24 06:57:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 24 06:57:01 PDT 2018
the year... and tonight... we found out the winner of the subway volunteer stand out coach honor... st. joseph thunder head football coach michael henderson is this year' receipient... he's coached for many years and this year is coaching the 6th grade thunder team... and he says he was surprised when he found out the parents nominated him... (sot mikeal henderson/st. joseph thunder: "they caught me off guard today, i mother and son idea what was going on. it feels great that theyjust a great opportunity to coach their boys, but for them to nominate me, is humbling, very humbling.") let's check
Another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies is expected across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for your Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 60s. We'll start seeing clouds increase heading into the late afternoon into the overnight hours. By Thursday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing in scattered rain chances.
