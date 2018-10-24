Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Rain returns on Thursday
Rain returns on Thursday
Posted: Wed Oct 24 12:58:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 24 12:58:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
62°
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
61°
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
62°
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
60°
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
63°
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
More clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Our rain chances will continue to increase as we go into the evening and late night.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Car crashes into home sending two to the hospital
Missing St. Joseph Man Located Safe
Train crashes into two semi trucks; no injuries
Whistleblower contact results in audit of potential fraud at Plattsburg Special Road District
St. Joseph man arrested on suspicion of DWI in I-29 head-on crash
Head-on crash victim remains in critical condition
Mayor: Bio-diesel plant application withdrawn
Clinton County cuts into public safety budget
St. Joseph man charged with statutory sodomy
Biofuel plant withdraws proposal for Monterey closure
Community Events