Subway Volunteer Coach Honor

Subway Volunteer Coach Honor

Posted: Wed Oct 24 13:25:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 24 13:25:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush

on the year... and tonight... we found out the winner of the subway volunteer stand out coach honor... st. joseph thunder head football coach michael henderson is this year' receipient... he's coached for many years and this year is coaching the 6th grade thunder team... and he says he was surprised when he found out the parents nominated him... (sot mikeal henderson/st. joseph thunder: "they caught me off guard today, i mother and son idea what was going on. it feels great that theyjust a great opportunity to coach their boys, but for them to nominate me, is humbling, very humbling.")
