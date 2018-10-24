Speech to Text for Subway Volunteer Coach Honor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on the year... and tonight... we found out the winner of the subway volunteer stand out coach honor... st. joseph thunder head football coach michael henderson is this year' receipient... he's coached for many years and this year is coaching the 6th grade thunder team... and he says he was surprised when he found out the parents nominated him... (sot mikeal henderson/st. joseph thunder: "they caught me off guard today, i mother and son idea what was going on. it feels great that theyjust a great opportunity to coach their boys, but for them to nominate me, is humbling, very humbling.")