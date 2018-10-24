Speech to Text for Bode Ice Arena Locker Rooms

raising concerns about unequal facilities at bode ice arena thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt the 40 year old facility hasn't seen any renovations in the last decade and has left several co-ed hockey teams with just one locker room to share between boys and girls kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how the griffon hockey team is dealing with the limited space <<<on the ice paige deka is just like every other hockey player, ánat sound-team huddleá but when practice is over rest of the teamparent"there dressed. my and basically the boys get dressed in room and my daughter gets closet."]over 40 years one full size locker room, [sot: paige deka/hockey player "it used to be fine, because we used to just all get dressed in that one room. but boys are getting older and they don't like girls being in there."] volunteers tried to put in a second space, but the room is far from equal [sot: paige deka/hockey player "it's really small, like i can barely fit my bag through the door."]the room gives girls a place to change, but they've still had problems [sot: paige deka/hockey player "three years ago i was getting ready in there with another girl, because i was practicing with them."// "they go jog before they practice and they went through that room, they went through our room because they couldn't walk the extra feet to get outside."]and there isn't enough city funding to put in a real locker room [sot:chuck kempf/parks and recreation director"we are willing to add a locker room if the city council is interested and willing to provide the funds for that.we could start the process anytime."]building a new locker room $400,000,but paige is hopeful it will be better for future lady griffons [sot: paige deka/hockey player "there are girls that play for the griffons, but they are younger, but eventually they will move up and have to use that room."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> additional funding for a new locker room at bode would have to be approved by the city council. the parks department was recently denied c-i-p funding to provide a new roof