Speech to Text for anchoring clip monday oct

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hometown this morning... saudi arabia now has a new explanation for washington post journalist jamal khashoggi's death. plus --joseph may soon be a bit more green, the new energy efficient district the city could be a part of. announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is -- monday, october 22nd ... i'm dane hawkins... we're joined now by kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso. (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<after waking up to chilly temperatures over the weekend, we are waking up to clear skies and temperatures into the middle to upper 40s. monday will be a nice day to start off the new workweek with lots of sunshine. southwest winds will allow highs to be a few degrees above average in the middle to upper 60s. a weak cold front will move through the area tonight but do not expect any rain with this and barely any clouds. >> this morning police are investigating after a man showed up to mosaic life care with a gun shot wound saturday night... st. joseph police say he was shot around 8 p-m near olive and 22nd. right now the police have no leads because of the odd circumstances of the shooting. the victim told authorities he was walking down the street when he felt a pain in the back of his shoulder. he says he reached up to see what was wrong he then realized he was bleeding. the man says he didn't hear gun shots -- and because he was shot in the back, he didn't see who hit him. anyone with information is encouraged to call the tips hotline at 816-238-tips. the north bound ramp of i-2- 29 from southbound i-29 is open this morning after it closed from a crash leading to an over night man hunt. the suspect is in custody after runing away from the accident. the driver crashed a truck into the guard rail of the i-2-29 north "on" ramp. (sot ...apprehended a short time later ) the driver was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated. the ramp was closed for about an hour and a half. a teenager is in the hospital with serious injuries this morning was after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing his car. according to missouri state highway patrol, 17-year-old sean houston was driving north on u-s 71 when he fell asleep while driving. houson's car went off the road and hit an embankment just four miles north of savannah. houston was taken to mosaic life care with serious injuries. now to the killing of washington post columnist jamal khashoggi. a saudi official is now offering a new explanation for how khashoggi died at the consulate in istanbul. this comes as president trump appears to be changing course - accusing the saudis of "deception" and "lies." abc's molly hunter explains... <<this morning, the official saudi explanation for the death of washington post columnist jamal khashoggi has changed once againdays after blaming a fist fight for his death? a saudi official now tells a-b-c news there was a physical altercation when khashoggi tried to leave the consulate. and one of the accused suspects placed him in a áchokeholdá -- that chokehold, is what killed him the same saudi official says they don't know where khashoggi's body is and that some local cooperator took his body "for disposal." another saudi official told reuters -- his body was rolled up in a rug. khashoggi - a critic of the saudi royal family - has not been seen since october second, when he walked into the saudi consulate in istanbul.18 saudis are now in custody, and five top intelligence officials have been fired - including ahmed bin hassan assiri - a close adviser to the crown prince adel al-jubeir: we are determined to punish those who are responsible for this murder.the saudi foreign minister is standing by the claim that king salman and the crown prince knew nothing.. echoing president trump's line from days ago.. when the president said "rogue killers" were responsible.adel al-jubeir: even the senior leadership our our was aware of this. this was a operation that was a rouge operation. this is an operation where individuals ended up exceeding the authorities and responsibilities they had. president trump is finally casting doubt on the saudi's version of events? telling the washington post - obviously, there's been deception and lies molly hunter tag now overnight - president trump had a conversation with turkish president erdogan. and the saudis say -- that mbs and the king called khashoggi's family to express condolences. we haven't heard confirmation of that from his family.>> even with the khashoggi controversery -- treasury secretary steven mnuchin says he will participate in a meeting in saudi arabia this week. during remarks in israel sunday, mnuchin confirmed that he would make a long-planned stop in riyadh. he'll be attending meetings that focus on anti-terrorism financing. the meetings will involve government officials from saudi arabia and other middle east partners. mnuchin did pull out of a high- profile investor conference in riyadh amid the controversy. he'll be in saudi arabia today and tuesday, as part of a week-long trip to the region. ( mnuchin will also visit jordan and qatar. <<>> st. joseph could soon be going green. the city council will vote on an ordinance to make st. joseph a clean energy district. the district would provide alternative funding options for people wanting to make their homes or businesses more energy-efficient. there is no cost to the city or taxpayers to be part of the district... the program can help pay for lighting, heating and cooling upgrades and water pumps. (sot brian myers/city council at-large: "if you are a certified clean energy district, as i'm hoping st. joseph will become, you will be able to get special financing through lenders and instead of going to the banks for them, and making a payment every month it will be done as a property tax assessment that you would pay annually.") the council will vote on whether or not to become a clean energy district at their meeting which starts at 7 o'clock today. there's nothing like a good old garage sale, especially when you get a find a treasure for a great price. people got to hunt for a deal at the city of st. joseph's garage sale at the civic arena on saturday. people showed up to buy items like vehicles, office equipment, electronics and other items. while not a yearly event, the city does try to hold it every few years. (sot tammy bembrick/city of st. joseph purchasing agent: "just giving uh the citizens a little bit of opportunity to get some of the items. i mean it is tax payer dollars that we pay for it with. so giving them an opportunity to get some of those items back.") officials say they were pleased to see how many people turned out to the event... all funds raised go into the city's revenue. social media giants have been selling our data for their own profits but now, you can capatilize on your own data. how to cash in, coming up eating donuts may not help you run a race... but they may be the motivation you need to get running. that's what people got to do this weekend at the 4th-annual donut dash 5-k run. runners took off at the patee house museum and crossed the finish line at gold-n-glaze donut shop. the fun, family-friendly event is hosted by the st. joseph chamber of commerce... and raises money for st. joseph's historical sites. (sot patt lilly/president/ceo st. jospeh chamber of commerce: "it raises funds for some of our museums here in st. joseph. like the patee house behind us, robideux row, uh mount mora. it raises funds for what i think many of us think as those historical museums that tell st. joseph's story.") nearly 200 people took part in the event, and in previous races -- the dash raised 15 thousand dollars. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<after waking up to chilly temperatures over the weekend, we are waking up to clear skies and temperatures into the middle to upper 40s. monday will be a nice day to start off the new workweek with lots of sunshine. will allow highs to be a few degrees above average in 60s. a weak cold front will move tonight but do not expect any rain with this and barely tuesday will be another dry day with sunny skies lower 60s as our winds swtich up highs will then cool down to be in the 50s wednesday and thursday. by thursday into friday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing at least a chance of rain. it's looking to be a quiet weekend overall with mostly sunny skies. highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. >> social media giants like facebook, twitter and google have been capitalizing on the creative content of millions of us -- by collecting and selling vast amounts of your user data. now -- you can cash in on your own data. karin caifa takes a look at two companies rewarding you for your data and content. <<everytime you like, comment, and share anything on facebook-- you're creating valuable data. so, what if you could get paid for it? blockchain-based social networks like steemit (steam-it) and permission i-o (eye-oh) are already doing that. ned scott, ceo, steemit: "we can see the world's billions of people find opportunity online to earn and make a living in ways that they aren't able to today." steemit c-e-o ned scott says his platform has distributed $40-million dollars worth of digital currency since 20-16. the company says they do not sell any user data, meaning users are able to earn tokens in exchange for content--which keeps control of personal data in the hands of the users themselves. "permission i-o" pays users to watch ads. c-e-o charles silver says his platform doesn't sell data to marketers or advertisers. instead-- users interact with those advertisers directly. charles silver, ceo, permission.io: "your data has tremendous value. a user will choose what they want to watch, based on how personal and relevant it is. combined with how much an advertiser is willing to pay for them to watch."both pay you in the form of cryptocurrency, which you can cash out in dollars. when you use centralized sites like facebook, they collect and control your personal information.but these tech companies operate on an opposite model. in a decentralized network-- there's no central authority that can manipulate or prevent the distribution of content. ned scott, ceo, steemit: "if you are willing to put your data forward you should be able to bring that into a marketplace where you can be rewarded."for consumer watch-- i'm karin caifa. >> facebook is also eyeing the digital currency space. earlier this year, facebook announced a small group of employees to explore blockchain technology and how best to implement it within the company's ecosystem. a new study has found that ánot working out is worse than we thought... the findings just ahead. it's --... you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. if you don't have the motivation to hit the gym -- this might be the push you need. fitness is not only good for you, but it could lead to a longer life. a new study finds that not exercising can be worse for you than smoking. researchers at the cleveland clinic studied just over 122- thousand patients who underwent exercise treadmill testing between 1991 and 2014. they found a sedentary lifestyle is worse for your health than smoking, diabetes, or heart disease. the data also indicated that fitness leads to a longer life. thousands of people had their personal information exposed by hackers through healthcare-dot-gov. the centers for medicare and medicaid services - c-m-s - says about 75-thousand people through the direct enrollment pathway were exposed. the portal allows agents and brokers to help people apply for healthecare coverage. c-m-s in a statement says accounts exposed by the hack were deactivated, and the direct enrollment pathway disabled. cms also says open enrollment--which starts next month-- will not be effected. the u-s is seeing a mild flu season so far this year. according the centers for disease control and prevention, flu activity is lower than this time last year. the agency reports five-point-six percent of deaths during the first week of october were due to pneumonia ááandáá influenza. that's below the normal rate for this time of year. the total number of lab-confirmed flu cases for the season stands at 447... doctors' visits for flu-like illness are also below normal. today's live cam takes us to the live eruption of the stromboli volcano<<>> anchors ad-lib g'bye.