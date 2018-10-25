Clear

Rain moves out on Friday

Posted: Thu Oct 25 12:49:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 25 12:49:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Cloudy skies and some light rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The rain will start to move out and we will be left with cloudy skies.
