Speech to Text for western gears up for program shifting game

williamson: "it was kind of a game changer but also a program changer as well." saturday afternoon. looks to take the next step in the rebuild process.james huskey: "any win in the miaa is huge i think. getting a win over this program would definitely be big. put us up to 6-3, haven't been there in a while."derek gray: "to grab one against pitt is going to be a huge one. we know that saturday's going to be a dog fight but we've been preparing all week and we'll be ready to go."in the past two seasons of griffon football. western started out 4-2 and faltering to 0-5 the rest of the way. this year, the griffs got to that 4-2 mark and now sit at 5-3 with three to play, with a new mindset to finish strong. derek gray: " i think that last year we maybe last year we took a couple games lighter than we should have but this year is a lot different mindset." huskey: "the togetherness of this team this team this year is nothing like i've been a part of this year, everybody is for eachother right now. feels good to be a part of that."coach williamson adds the team's mentality has been a big focal point this year.williamson: "i want to put them in an uncomfortable position and feel like they have to grow in some area in their life every single day so that we're always growing on the too."and he's seen the fruits of the labor. williamson: "just to get them to truly believe that we're going to step up right here, step up to the plate, take a big swing and we're going to take this game over was just great. great for our program, our lockeroom, our coaching staff and our university as