Speech to Text for Thieves steal construction materials from family who lost everything after a fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one pattensburg family has seen more tragedy in the last few years than many have to see in a lifetime.dane hawkins bring us the story of oe family rebuilding after three tragic events, and she explains, how they could use your help... [track] jayden building a house natsáá so that it'll match the one he and his dad alex are buiding for their family.. áánatsáá[track] it's been a long road for jayden and his parents to here..[bobbie jones, brittany's mom] it was about three years ago 2015, it was real tough for both of them [track] jayden, his mom brittany and his biologial dad were in a car crash..after a man drove after them [bobbie jones] he her boyfriend at the father [brittany parkhurst] how would i raise my son with his dad being gone, i just felt like everything was lost [track] brittany slowly recovered and not even a full month later, alex was in the hospital too.. [bobbie jones] he actually was shot in the faceáánatssáá[track] as brittany and alex recovered, they began to grow closer [brittany parkhurst] what we felt about eachother we didnt expect it until it happened [bobbie jones] we were just so happy fo them because out of the tragedy they both had and had to suffer through, it was actually a happy ending for them [brittany parkhurst] jayden already adored him so it was a pretty good fit[alex parkhurst] yeah i would say we make a good team áánatsáá [track] but it wasn't long until tragedy struck again..this time a house fire [brittany &alex parkhurst] an electrictrical outlet behind the couch on fire and the fire we bought the house july of the year before and this happened in may and this happened in may so we hadnt even been here for a full year, we weree just starting to make memoeries and when we saw it go up in flames, thats when it broke me [bobbie jones] everything they had in the house, and the house they lostbut they didn't lose their fight, they decided to rebuild with the last bit of money they hadáánatsáá[track] but those efforts, stolen away [bobbie jones] they took what they had left to build their house with but then you had people that just came and took that awyay from them[alex parkhurst] the dark brown roofing the tan roofing the pre-cut lumber, they took everything[brittany parkhurst] even through the fire through everything that we've been through it's always been us three[track] and soon.. it'll be four who need this house.. [bobbie jones] baby girl will be here in three months[track] now the clock is really ticking to find their stolen if you have any information or would like to help the parkhurst family, call the dekalb county sheriffs office at 816-449-5802.