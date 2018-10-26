Home
A great looking weekend forecast
A great looking weekend forecast
Posted: Fri Oct 26 12:38:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 26 12:38:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
56°
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
55°
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
56°
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
54°
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
54°
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
A cloudy sky across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 50s today and we did see some sunshine late in the day.
