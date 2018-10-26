Speech to Text for FALKNER PAC ADS

conservation district. the republican nominee for district seat is looking to clear the air a political action committee got involved with his campaign.. bill falkner says he does not endorse a mailer attacking his opponent shane thompson and endorsing the him.. the mailers were paid for by the republican house campaign committee and with the campaign.. falkner says he has even called thompson to apologize for the content of the ad. (sot "most candidates like to be in charge of their own campaign, and what this does is undermines the message that they are trying to get out to the everyday person. somebody that picks up one of these ads, or sees a tv commercial or hears a radio ad, they're thinking it's coming from the candidate when it's not.") falkner and thompson will go head to head to replace democrat pat conway in representing missouri's 10th district