Clear

FALKNER PAC ADS

FALKNER PAC ADS

Posted: Fri Oct 26 14:42:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 26 14:42:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

Speech to Text for FALKNER PAC ADS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

conservation district. the republican nominee for district seat is looking to clear the air a political action committee got involved with his campaign.. bill falkner says he does not endorse a mailer attacking his opponent shane thompson and endorsing the him.. the mailers were paid for by the republican house campaign committee and with the campaign.. falkner says he has even called thompson to apologize for the content of the ad. (sot "most candidates like to be in charge of their own campaign, and what this does is undermines the message that they are trying to get out to the everyday person. somebody that picks up one of these ads, or sees a tv commercial or hears a radio ad, they're thinking it's coming from the candidate when it's not.") falkner and thompson will go head to head to replace democrat pat conway in representing missouri's 10th district
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
A cloudy sky across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 50s today and we did see some sunshine late in the day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events