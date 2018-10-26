Clear

OAK PARK-CENTRAL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if the indians can use that home field advantage at noyes field...===central taking on the northmen of oak park...===we take you to the second quarter its zero to zero...and oak park knocking on the door as they have the ball down by the goal line of central...and its a hand off to for the short yardage score...northmen get on the board first...====next drive and central looking to make things happen.. and its a roll out by taylor wells..and it falls and a quick three and out for the indians...==== northman on the moves and its with a big run to get ok park back down by the goal line... ===centraltrying to close the door..again with the score....28-7 oak park... so here is how class 5 district 8 looks after tonight's first round game... no. 1 seed staley hosts oak park and in the two versus three game... north kansas city hosts
A cloudy sky across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 50s today and we did see some sunshine late in the day.
