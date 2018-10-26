Speech to Text for LAF-EX SPRINGS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

excelsior springs...the fighting irish and the tigers...====excelsior springs opens up the scoring with a 2-yard run by corbyn hutchings...the tigers up 8-0 early...===the irish would answer with a field goal...but on the first play of the tigers' next drive, tae rainey finds the edge on the left side...outrunning defenders...and taking it 65 yards to the house...tigers up 16-3...===the band excited for thie team...===but the fighting irish weren't going down without a fight...daeton mcgaughy connects with derrick may for 55 yeards...===and a few plays later, the irish cap off the drive...mcgaughy lobs it right over the tiger defense...and miles henderson takes it in for the score...=== the tigers weren't done, though...hutchings powers through the irish defense to put excelsior springs in scoring position...===and on fourth and goal, the tigers put six more up on the board with the qb sneak...excelsior springs goes on to win 46-37 over lafayette. platte county beats winnetonka 57-21...lafayette falls to excelsior springs 46-37... some other scores in the bracket...smithville and kearney have no issues tonight...the warriors on top of kirksville...45-18...and the bulldogs beat marshall.. 51-6...