Clear

LAF-EX SPRINGS

LAF-EX SPRINGS

Posted: Fri Oct 26 21:38:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 26 21:38:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for LAF-EX SPRINGS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

excelsior springs...the fighting irish and the tigers...====excelsior springs opens up the scoring with a 2-yard run by corbyn hutchings...the tigers up 8-0 early...===the irish would answer with a field goal...but on the first play of the tigers' next drive, tae rainey finds the edge on the left side...outrunning defenders...and taking it 65 yards to the house...tigers up 16-3...===the band excited for thie team...===but the fighting irish weren't going down without a fight...daeton mcgaughy connects with derrick may for 55 yeards...===and a few plays later, the irish cap off the drive...mcgaughy lobs it right over the tiger defense...and miles henderson takes it in for the score...=== the tigers weren't done, though...hutchings powers through the irish defense to put excelsior springs in scoring position...===and on fourth and goal, the tigers put six more up on the board with the qb sneak...excelsior springs goes on to win 46-37 over lafayette. platte county beats winnetonka 57-21...lafayette falls to excelsior springs 46-37... some other scores in the bracket...smithville and kearney have no issues tonight...the warriors on top of kirksville...45-18...and the bulldogs beat marshall.. 51-6...
Saint Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 48°
A cloudy sky across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 50s today and we did see some sunshine late in the day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events