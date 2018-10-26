Speech to Text for BENTON-CHILLI

vu from last week...===chillicothe with the ball...isaake rasche in motion...gets the toss..and hes going all the way... chillicothe strikes first..== 7-0 hornets lead...chilli on the drive again...this time the give up the middle to dawson wheeler...and he uses his wheels to get to the end zone once again for chilli... 14-0 hornets lead...---but here comes benton...the ball makes its way to garison dydel...finds a hole and hes gonna take it to the house..21 unanswered points to put benton on top of chillicothe... ===but you can't keep the hornets away,.,.in the third.. .kam ward gets the toss.. shakes a defender off..finds his way to the endzone.. .chillicothe roars back to a 41-20 victory (up in savannah...the savages play host to central academy... ====first drive of the game... chase spoonmore fakes the hand off...keeps it...running toward the sideline...brought down for a big gain..savannah feeling it early...===same drive...spoonmoore...keeps it again...gallops into the endzone..savannah on top 7-0 early in the first..===after a turnover on downs..savannah again with the ball...===titan irvin this time gets it and he'll make central academy miss...all the way to the endzone..just like that its 14-0...===schrader wants to put this game away early...and he does...===irvin...once again..picks up a block..makes a man miss..and nothing but green grass and the end zone in front of him...in just five minutes of game time..savannah goes up 20-0...on their way to an 82-0 win. maryville will move past ne kansas city chillicothe on top of benton 41-20 savannah shuts out central academy 82-0st. pius beats cameron 41-15 here are the match-ups next week in