Clear

BENTON-CHILLI

BENTON-CHILLI

Posted: Fri Oct 26 21:42:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 26 21:42:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for BENTON-CHILLI

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vu from last week...===chillicothe with the ball...isaake rasche in motion...gets the toss..and hes going all the way... chillicothe strikes first..== 7-0 hornets lead...chilli on the drive again...this time the give up the middle to dawson wheeler...and he uses his wheels to get to the end zone once again for chilli... 14-0 hornets lead...---but here comes benton...the ball makes its way to garison dydel...finds a hole and hes gonna take it to the house..21 unanswered points to put benton on top of chillicothe... ===but you can't keep the hornets away,.,.in the third.. .kam ward gets the toss.. shakes a defender off..finds his way to the endzone.. .chillicothe roars back to a 41-20 victory (up in savannah...the savages play host to central academy... ====first drive of the game... chase spoonmore fakes the hand off...keeps it...running toward the sideline...brought down for a big gain..savannah feeling it early...===same drive...spoonmoore...keeps it again...gallops into the endzone..savannah on top 7-0 early in the first..===after a turnover on downs..savannah again with the ball...===titan irvin this time gets it and he'll make central academy miss...all the way to the endzone..just like that its 14-0...===schrader wants to put this game away early...and he does...===irvin...once again..picks up a block..makes a man miss..and nothing but green grass and the end zone in front of him...in just five minutes of game time..savannah goes up 20-0...on their way to an 82-0 win. maryville will move past ne kansas city chillicothe on top of benton 41-20 savannah shuts out central academy 82-0st. pius beats cameron 41-15 here are the match-ups next week in
Saint Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 48°
A cloudy sky across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 50s today and we did see some sunshine late in the day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events