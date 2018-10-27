Clear

BROOKFIELD-LAWSON

Posted: Fri Oct 26 21:47:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 26 21:47:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

mules and richmond...==late in the first half blake gordon getting a first down and running it out to stop the clock...==mules looking to add to the 28-0 lead, gordon passing it long and intercepted by blake brooks and he'll run it clear down field...but that'll be called back, spartans unable to score...== and that'll take them into halftime...=== lathrop back and justin wright runs it right up the middle for a touchdown... mules up 35-0... same district as the last game...lawson hosting brookfield...===early in the first andrew stephens spins and runs it putting the cardinals first and goal...=== stephens again finds an opening and he'll stretch it for a touchdown...===lawson up 6-0...===cardinals again looking downfield, stephens passes to garrett liberty good for a cardinal first down...=== next play stephens hands it to patrick hand and hand runs right on by... ===cardinals up 13-0 to end the first quarter... lathrop shuts out richmond 49- 0 and trenton falls to macon 54-26 lawson beats brookfield 35-21 lexington wins over carrollton
A cloudy sky across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 50s today and we did see some sunshine late in the day.
