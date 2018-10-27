Speech to Text for PLATTSBURG-MID BUCH

now we go to faucett, missouri...the plattsburg tigers...taking on the mid buchanan dragons..==javan noyes showed his hard work this game...taking it around... looking to push off defenders...but is brought down...==noyes again looking and sees the open field and goes for it yet again..getting himself out of bounds...== getting the team to just one and goal...noyes takes the chance and runs it in... touchdown dragons...==the plattsburg tigers look to fight back..gannon steggall moves around...looks to garrett stephens...but he slides down after gaining a few yards...==this time steggall looks long...he heaves it up...but an unsuccessfull pass to stephens...as the dragons snag it out of the air... mid buchanan takes this one 41-12 more class one action...this time...leblond and north platte...====5 minutes before the half...hand off to caine huffman...finds a hole and hes gone...no one's going to catch him...north platte takes a 14-12 advantage over leblond... ===and yes that is a boy dressed as a hamburger...we move on...===just before the half...chance chesnut...gets the handoff right up the middle and he pushes his way through with the help of his line...22-12 at the break...=== more food from the game...this time more potassium filled...== frankie gall in the third quarter wants to make something happen...and boy does he...keeps it...makes one man miss...another miss...its now a foot race the panthers cant win....touchdown golden eagles...makes it 22-19... north platte beats leblond... 42-19... wellington napolian over polo 54-16and north platte defeats leblond 42-19 west platte falls to east buchanan 34-27mid-buchanan beats plattsburg 41-12