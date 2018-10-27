Speech to Text for ST.JC-DEKALB

christian on the road taking on dekalb... and this was a shootout...==== we take you to the second half and christian is in the move... brent boyd drops back and throws it to dylan zug.. and great concentraition as he bobbles the catch and brings it in...====the lions now down on the goal line and trey smith spins off a defender to score...and the lions take the second half lead...===dekald faithful doing their best chiefs kingdom impression..=== dekalb tigers looking to answer..tyler matson with the run.. touchdown...====wyatt ashpaugh for the score...= dekalb beats st. joe christian 64-40south holt/nodaway holt wins over platte valley 62-16 albany falls to rock port 68-56 east atchison beats northwest nodaway 72-0 north shelby shuts out stweartsville 74-0 king city beats braymer