Speech to Text for KS HS PLAYOFFS WABUNSEE-TROY

last night... high school football... the troy trojans hosting wa bun see in the bi-district round... === and this one all trojans... first quarter... troy's first drive... kipp jasper fakes the handoff... keeps it himself... find a huge hole and he is gone... touchdown troy... pat good... 7-0 trojans...=== still in the first... 7-0 troy... kipp with a huge hole... and it's just a foot race for six... jasper takes it to the house... and just like that it's 14-0 troy in this one... wabunsee with no answer for kipp jasper and company...=== now we've seen jasper do it with his legs... about through the air... still in the first... 14-0... jasper drops back... finds tate smith... and smith makes one defender fall... and he is gone... pat no good... doesn't matter it's 20-0 troy at this point...=== and the trumbone dude even loving it... === second quarter... jasper again... dumping it down to reid jasper... and you know how this one goes... touchdown trojans.. this one 33-0 at the break... and troy runs away with it... trojans win 54-21 class 4afort scott over atchison 40-12 class 2a division 3 #1 seed maur hill