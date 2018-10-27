Clear

Perfect weather on Saturday

Posted: Sat Oct 27 06:59:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 27 07:00:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Being the weekend before Halloween, we could not be asking for better weather than what we will see. Today is going be very nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
