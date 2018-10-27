Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Perfect weather on Saturday
Perfect weather on Saturday
Posted: Sat Oct 27 06:59:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 27 07:00:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
57°
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
57°
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
57°
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
59°
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
58°
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Being the weekend before Halloween, we could not be asking for better weather than what we will see. Today is going be very nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Thieves steal construction materials from family who lost everything after a fire
NE Nodaway County Superintendent placed on administrative leave
Andrew County man sentenced to life in prison for killing grandmother
Suspect in custody in possible mail bombing campaign
Cesar Sayoc: What we know about the package bomb suspect now in custody
Maryville man dies from injuries in I-29 crash
1 in custody in connection with suspected mail bomb campaign: DOJ
St. Joseph man arrested on suspicion of DWI in I-29 head-on crash
Car crashes into home sending two to the hospital
Car accident to blame for power outage
Community Events