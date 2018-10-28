Speech to Text for western falls to pitt state 34-14

head to the spratt on a beautiful day... === we start with the gorillas in scoring position... john rodrique with a throwback pass to tucker horak... he walks into the end zone... pitt state takes a 7-0 lead...=== next possession... a big play sets the griffs up in the redzone... but a penalty pushes them out... settling for a tyler basche kick... up and no good...=== griffs can't convert... fall to a 21-0 deficit.. needing some answers...=== james bailey caps of a 9 play... 71-yard drive to make it 21-7...=== following a gorilla field goal to make it 24-7... the griffs come out in the second half strong...=== shamar griffith finishes a 69 yard drive to make it a two possesion game.. 24-14...=== but my spidey senses are tingling... somethings about to happen... === lorenzo west receives the kick... and we are going to have to speed this up... he goes 95-yards for a touchdown... pitt state takes the momentum right back from western...=== 31-14 the griffs trail... but you can't count western out... wyatt steigerwald in at quarterback... looks deep to joe horn junior... hauled in... but... not so fast... another penalty for the griffs.. forced to punt the ball away... === dom marino trying to lead the charge but his pass is picked off... one of the five western turnovers on the day... griffs fall... 34-14...