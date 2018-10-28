Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
One more really nice day
One more really nice day
Posted: Sun Oct 28 17:36:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 28 17:36:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
50°
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
54°
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
50°
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
53°
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
54°
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Mostly clear skies are expected overnight. Will definitely need the jacket Monday morning as temperatures will be dropping down into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
One person shot, one in custody in Saturday night shooting
Multi-vehicle accident sends two to hospital
Man killed in single vehicle crash
Fire guts two-story building on 6th Street
Suspect in police custody after Monday night fatal shooting
Thieves steal construction materials from family who lost everything after a fire
NE Nodaway County Superintendent placed on administrative leave
Texting Driver Causes Multi-Vehicle, Injury Accident
Andrew County man sentenced to life in prison for killing grandmother
Apartment Fire Sends One to Hospital
Community Events