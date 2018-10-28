Clear

One more really nice day

One more really nice day

Posted: Sun Oct 28 17:36:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 28 17:36:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Mostly clear skies are expected overnight. Will definitely need the jacket Monday morning as temperatures will be dropping down into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events