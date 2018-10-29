Speech to Text for One more sunny & warm day for Monday

<<we are waking up to mostly clear skies on this monday morning. will definitely need the jacket this morning as temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. to start the work week, another nice day is expected. monday will see sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. a cold front is expected to move in late monday night and into tuesday which will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms. highs will be in the mid 60s on tuesday. the good news is that rain moves out before halloween so it looks like the holiday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. the rest of the week and into next weekend will be cooler with a few rain chances on friday. highs will be in the 50s every day. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) today is world stroke day.