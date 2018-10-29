Clear

Women's gun safety class

facility... a handgun training and safety event was held today in agency. the event exposes attendees to guns in a safe environment while teaching the basics of gun safety. organizers have done these event in the past -- but today's was the first handgun training event held specifically for women. organizers say the goal is to teach people the proper way to use thier weapon. (sot sarah davis/handgun instructor: "the three main rules are always keep your muzzle pointed in a safe direction, always keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire and number three always keep your gun unloaded until you're ready to use it.") about 100 women attended today's training
