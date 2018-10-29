Speech to Text for ST. JOSEPH NATIVE MAKES SPECIAL VISIT TO PONY EXPRESS STATUE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one birthday wish -- to be reunited with the pony express statue -- and traveled all the way from califorinia to see it for the first time in eighty years. kq2's ron johnson has her story. <<áánatsááoh my goodness that is fabulous had to make her way back to st. josephat the top of my bucket list.pat along with her daughter janet, made the trip all the way from california, to rediscover the town she grew up in. [dashiell] this is being here as a child in st joe.pat was there the day the pony express statue was unveiled, three years old, but still has vivid memories of the event [dashiell] it was such an important took me to the park, and i got to be there, and it was the 80th anniversary of this beautiful statue being unveiled, and for me to be here 80 years later, how lucky can you be?áánatsáá singing happy birthdaywhile it was the perfect birthday gift for pat, her daughter admits visiting st. joseph was unexpected. [janet dashiell] i was thinking she might wanna go to europe or something more glamorous, little did i know how glamorous st joe is. i had no idea how beautiful this area is and how beautiful the architecture is.while they're only here to visit, is safe to say the dasheills will take a piece of st. joseph back to california. [dashiell] i'm just so glad to be here and be a witness to this vibrant community, keep it up! [dashiell] i think he's held up very well, better than iron johnson, kq2, your local news leader>> the dashiells spent the day checking out st. joseph's many attractions, and even met the mayor before touring all of the museums around town. the c-v-b helped out by giving them souveniers and free tickets to every