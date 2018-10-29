Clear

A cloudy and cooler Tuesday

Posted: Mon Oct 29 12:34:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 29 12:34:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Sunny skies to start your Monday but by the afternoon we saw more clouds move back into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures warmed into the upper 60's and lower 70's.
