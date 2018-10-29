Home
A cloudy and cooler Tuesday
A cloudy and cooler Tuesday
Posted: Mon Oct 29 12:34:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 29 12:34:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Sunny skies to start your Monday but by the afternoon we saw more clouds move back into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures warmed into the upper 60's and lower 70's.
