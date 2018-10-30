Clear

Creepy & bone chilling weather moving in for Halloween

Posted: Tue Oct 30 05:46:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 30 05:46:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Saint Joseph
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
A cold front is expected to move in this morning for your Tuesday which will bring the chance for some drizzle and cloudy skies. Highs will be cooler in the upper 50s to near 60 on Tuesday.
