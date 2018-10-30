Speech to Text for Creepy & bone chilling weather moving in for Halloween

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

& bone chilling with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. the rest of the week and into next weekend will be cooler with a few rain chances on friday. highs will be in the 50s everyday. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) the pentagon is preparing to send five- preparing to the pentagon is of wx)