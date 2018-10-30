Clear

Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art gets bewitched for Halloween

to help get them in the halloween spirit. the albrecht-kemper museum of art held its annual "witches tea" this afternoon. participants got to enjoy a fiendish feast while having some witches' brew. of course...ladies wore thier best hats and brought their best brooms for a costum contest. this event is well know to be one of the most popular fundraiser events of the year for the museum. (sot kappy hodges head witch: "we do get to bring out our inner witches and it's halloween. it's a time where we spend a lot with our kids doing fun things. so this is grown ups can do around halloween time. ) a surprise raffel and halloween vendors were also on site to help keep the spook-tacular
A cold front is expected to move in this morning for your Tuesday which will bring the chance for some drizzle and cloudy skies. Highs will be cooler in the upper 50s to near 60 on Tuesday.
