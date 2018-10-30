Speech to Text for Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art gets bewitched for Halloween

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to help get them in the halloween spirit. the albrecht-kemper museum of art held its annual "witches tea" this afternoon. participants got to enjoy a fiendish feast while having some witches' brew. of course...ladies wore thier best hats and brought their best brooms for a costum contest. this event is well know to be one of the most popular fundraiser events of the year for the museum. (sot kappy hodges head witch: "we do get to bring out our inner witches and it's halloween. it's a time where we spend a lot with our kids doing fun things. so this is grown ups can do around halloween time. ) a surprise raffel and halloween vendors were also on site to help keep the spook-tacular